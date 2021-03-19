Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2021 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2021 11:47 AM BdST
Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has arrived in Dhaka to join the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
Rajapaksa landed at Shahjalal International Airport at around 10 am on Friday on a Sri Lankan Air flight. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received him at the airport.
Rajapaksa was given a red carpet reception at the VVIP terminal and was given a 21-gun salute. A team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.
The airport area has been decorated with Bangladesh and Sri Lankan flags marking the arrival of Rajapaksa.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will have a courtesy meeting with Rajapaksa later in the day.
Arrived to a warm welcome & guard of honor at the Hazrat Shahjalal Int. Airport in Dhaka, #Bangladesh and was received by PM Sheikh Hasina. I’m honored to be a part of the #GoldenJubilee Independence celebrations & look forward to the next two days of festivities & discussions. pic.twitter.com/PHz9J8XnMT— Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) March 19, 2021
As I head to #Bangladesh to participate in the celebrations of the #GoldenJubilee year of their #Independence, I look forward to engaging with PM Sheikh Hasina and the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen the bilateral relationship to mutually benefit both our nations. pic.twitter.com/BWz5PV5n5I— Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) March 19, 2021
