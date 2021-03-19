Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka

Rajapaksa landed at Shahjalal International Airport at around 10 am on Friday on a Sri Lankan Air flight. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received him at the airport.

Rajapaksa was given a red carpet reception at the VVIP terminal and was given a 21-gun salute. A team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.

The airport area has been decorated with Bangladesh and Sri Lankan flags marking the arrival of Rajapaksa.

The prime minister left the airport for the National Monument in Savar to pay his homage to the martyrs of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will have a courtesy meeting with Rajapaksa later in the day.

Arrived to a warm welcome & guard of honor at the Hazrat Shahjalal Int. Airport in Dhaka, #Bangladesh and was received by PM Sheikh Hasina. I’m honored to be a part of the #GoldenJubilee Independence celebrations & look forward to the next two days of festivities & discussions. pic.twitter.com/PHz9J8XnMT — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) March 19, 2021