Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2021 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2021 11:47 AM BdST

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has arrived in Dhaka to join the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Rajapaksa landed at Shahjalal International Airport at around 10 am on Friday on a Sri Lankan Air flight. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received him at the airport.

Rajapaksa was given a red carpet reception at the VVIP terminal and was given a 21-gun salute. A team of the armed forces offered a guard of honour.

The airport area has been decorated with Bangladesh and Sri Lankan flags marking the arrival of Rajapaksa.

The prime minister left the airport for the National Monument in Savar to pay his homage to the martyrs of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will have a courtesy meeting with Rajapaksa later in the day.

 

