Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2021 03:40 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2021 03:40 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,899 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 566,838.
The death toll climbed to 8,642 after 18 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,618 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 519,141.
As many as 18,917 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 10.04 percent.
Globally, over 121.84 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.69 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Govt reports 1,899 new virus cases, 18 deaths
- US Congress resolution commemorates Bangladesh’s independence
- Police raid villages after attacks on Hindu homes
- Sri Lankan PM arrives in Dhaka
- My father's childhood: Sheikh Rehana
- First armed resistance to Pakistan in Joydebpur
- Ekushey Book Fair opens in pandemic
- Sunamganj vandals won't be spared: RAB
- Bangladesh reports 1,899 virus cases, 18 deaths in a day
- US Congress introduces resolution to commemorate Bangladesh’s independence
- Police raid villages in Sunamganj after attacks on Hindu homes
- Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
- Sheikh Rehana narrates tales of her father Bangabandhu's childhood
- First Bengali armed resistance to Pakistani forces came in Joydebpur on Mar 19, 1971
Most Read
- Putin, in state TV quip, wishes Biden good health after US president calls him killer
- Bangladesh yet to decide on fresh lockdown: minister
- Bangladesh reports 2,187 virus cases, a daily count seen in early Dec
- Bangladesh, Maldives plan to sign PTA to bolster ties
- First Bengali armed resistance to Pakistani forces came in Joydebpur on Mar 19, 1971
- Police to enforce health rules from Mar 21 as COVID cases surge
- Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in Dhaka
- RAB vows action over attack on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
- Hifazat men attack, loot homes of Hindus in Sunamganj over Facebook post: police
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records