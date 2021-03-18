RAB vows action over attack on Hindu homes in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2021 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 06:47 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has vowed to bring to book the people involved in the attacks on the homes of Hindus in Sunamganj's Shalla Upazila over a Facebook post criticising Hifazat-e Islam leader Mamunul Haque.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the director-general of RAB, sounded the warning after visiting damaged houses in Shalla Upazila's Noagaon village on Thursday.
"The vandals who carried out the attack on the minority Hindu community in Noagaon will not be spared. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon and that will discourage others from committing such crimes in the future,” Mamun said.
Citing locals, Shalla Police Station OC Nazmul Haque said Hifazat chief Junaid Babunagari and Joint Secretary General Mamunul joined a conference of the organisation in Derai on Monday.
A young local Hindu man in a Facebook post criticised remarks Mamunul made at the conference.
Mamunul’s supporters marched on the area on Tuesday night accusing the Hindu man of hurting religious sentiments, the OC said.
On Wednesday morning, thousands of Mamunul’s followers from Kashipur, Nachni, Chandipur and other villages inhabited by Muslims attacked Noagaon village with sticks and locally made weapons, the OC said.
The Hifazat leaders’ supporters ransacked the Hindu homes and looted valuables after the residents fled the village, he said.
Bibekananda Majumder, chairman of Habibpur Union Parishad, said the attackers also vandalised idols in the Hindu homes.
