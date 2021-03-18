RAB vows action over attack on Hindu homes in Sunamganj

Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, the director-general of RAB, sounded the warning after visiting damaged houses in Shalla Upazila's Noagaon village on Thursday.

"The vandals who carried out the attack on the minority Hindu community in Noagaon will not be spared. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon and that will discourage others from committing such crimes in the future,” Mamun said.

The attackers vandalised 60 to 70 homes in the village on Wednesday morning before law enforcers from Shalla and Derai police stations took control of the situation.

Citing locals, Shalla Police Station OC Nazmul Haque said Hifazat chief Junaid Babunagari and Joint Secretary General Mamunul joined a conference of the organisation in Derai on Monday.

A young local Hindu man in a Facebook post criticised remarks Mamunul made at the conference.

Mamunul’s supporters marched on the area on Tuesday night accusing the Hindu man of hurting religious sentiments, the OC said.

Nazmul said the police detained the Hindu man the same night to calm down Mamunul’s supporters.

On Wednesday morning, thousands of Mamunul’s followers from Kashipur, Nachni, Chandipur and other villages inhabited by Muslims attacked Noagaon village with sticks and locally made weapons, the OC said.

The Hifazat leaders’ supporters ransacked the Hindu homes and looted valuables after the residents fled the village, he said.

Bibekananda Majumder, chairman of Habibpur Union Parishad, said the attackers also vandalised idols in the Hindu homes.