Hasina, Solih hold talks; deals expected

Solih was greeted by Hasina after he reached her office at 11 am on Thursday, said Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to the prime minister.

The two leaders held a private discussion before the bilateral meeting. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam earlier said a number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the meeting in order to boost bilateral ties.

Solih arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence. Later, he addressed a function at the National Parade Ground.

He will meet with President Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban on Thursday evening. Afterwards, Solih will attend a state banquet followed by a cultural programme.

Solih will fly back home on Thursday night. A 27-member delegation is accompanying the president on the visit.