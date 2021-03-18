Bail in assault case clears Erfan Selim’s path out of jail
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2021 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 01:56 PM BdST
The High Court has granted bail to Erfan Selim, son of MP Haji Selim, in a case over ‘assaulting’ a navy officer at Dhanmondi in October.
Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Badruzzaman passed an order on Thursday, clearing the last hurdle for Erfan’s release from jail, according to his lawyers.
Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja pleaded for Erfan’s bail, while Deputy Attorney General Md Bashir Ullah was the state counsel.
Erfan has been acquitted in two other cases and can be “released from jail once we get a copy of the bail order”, his lawyer Sayeed Ahmed Raja told bdnews24.com.
In October 2020, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, filed the case with the Dhanmondi police, accusing Erfan and his associates of assaulting him.
The case named Haji Selim’s protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, Mohammad Zahid and Mizanur Rahman, who Wasif said beat him up after a collision between their car and his motorcycle.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Erfan after the incident. A mobile court sentenced him and Zahid to one year in jail for possession of illegal liquor and walkie-talkies.
The government also suspended Erfan as a ward councillor under Dhaka South City Corporation.
The RAB initiated two cases against Erfan on drugs and illegal arms charges, but police in the investigation sought to drop the charges against him saying they did not find evidence of his involvement with the drugs and firearms.
