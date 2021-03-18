Ekushey Book Fair opens amid COVID resurgence
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2021 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 08:06 PM BdST
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair has kicked off after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the annual fair via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Thursday.
“Let us all make a hobby out of reading books. We should also encourage the future generations,” Hasina said.
She also urged everyone to follow the health rules at the fair.
The latest edition of the fair has been dedicated to the memory of martyred freedom fighters of the Liberation War.
Actress Ferdousi Mazumder received the award in the autobiography category, Dhaka University's Pro-VC Muhammad Samad in poetry, novelist and essayist Imtiar Shamim in literary fiction, DU’s Bengali teacher Begum Akhter Kamal in research, Prof Suresh Ranjan Basak in translation and founder of Chattogram’s Tirjok Little Theatre Rabiul Alam in the drama category.
Hasina said the event has been organised so that people are not deprived of the opportunity to visit the fair to browse and read new books.
“All those who will come here must follow the health safety rules,” she added.
Stringent health restrictions on top of a triple-layer security measure have been put in place at this year's Ekushey Book Fair.
A new gate has been set up to the east of Suhrawardy Udyan to avoid crowding at the entrances. As many as three separate gates for entrance and exit were put in place.
The venue has also been expanded to enforce social distancing rules.
The fair will be held from 3 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 11 am to 9 pm on holidays. It is scheduled to run until Apr 14.
