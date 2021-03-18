Bangladesh reports 2,187 virus cases, a daily count seen in early Dec
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Mar 2021 03:29 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 03:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 2,187 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, the highest since Dec 8, taking the tally of infections to 564,939.
The death toll climbed to 8,624. after 16 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,534 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 517,523.
Globally, over 121.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.68 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
