UAE national found dead at hotel in Bangladesh

Saif Ammar Muhammed Hashel Alneyadi, 39, checked in to Asian SR hotel at the port city on Monday and his lifeless body was recovered on Wednesday.

He came on a visit to Bangladesh with a Bangladeshi expatriate worker named Salauddin.

Citing Salauddin, the police said Alneyadi moved in a wheelchair for one and a half years due to illness.

Salahuddin’s father had worked for Alneyadi in the UAE. Later, Salahuddin replaced his father.

The UAE national and Salauddin were staying in the same room while two of Salauddin’s relatives shared a separate room.

They visited Foy’s Lake and other tourist attractions on Tuesday and were planning to visit Salauddin’s home in Rangunia on Wednesday morning, said Polash Kanti Nath, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

When Salauddin tried to wake Alneyadi up, he found that the UAE national’s body was very cold. The Bangladeshi then called the hotel authorities who called the police afterwards.

Alneyadi was declared dead when the police took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The UAE citizen had been a policeman before he fell ill, according to Salauddin.

He had visited a number of countries, the police said, citing his passport.

The body was kept at the hospital for post-mortem examination and it would be sent back to the UAE after formalities, said Nobel Chakma, assistant commissioner of CMP.