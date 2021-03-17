Bangladesh reports 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2021 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 03:33 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,865 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count since Dec 15, taking the tally of infections to 562,752.
The death toll climbed to 8,608 after 11 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,510 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 515,989.
As many as 24,275 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 7.68 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.69 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 120.73 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.67 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
- Bangladesh reports 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
- 3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH
- Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years
- Hamid, Hasina pay homage to Bangabandhu on birth anniversary
- Bangladesh asks Muslims to get COVID vaccine to perform Hajj
- Bangladesh gears up for double celebration
Most Read
- BNP leader Moudud Ahmed dies aged 81
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Shakib, Shishir add third child to the family. It’s a boy
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- How many people ex-ACC boss Iqbal Mahmood ‘let off the hook’, High Court asks
- 3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH
- Bangladesh not considering fresh lockdown despite COVID case spike
- Bangladesh gears up for double celebration
- Bangladesh suspends O, A Level exams amid COVID spike
- Maldives President Solih arrives in Dhaka to join celebrations of Bangladesh’s 50 years