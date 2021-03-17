Bangladesh gears up for double celebration

But now, the country is gearing up to celebrate Mujib Year with added zeal and fervour with the addition of another momentous milestone for Bengalis: the golden jubilee of its independence.

A 10-day programme has been organised to mark the occasions, beginning on Bangabandhu's birthday on Wednesday before drawing the curtains on Mar 26, the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

Five heads of state and government of neighbouring countries will join the first half of the event at the National Parade Ground, spanning five days.

Due to the epidemic, a maximum of 500 invited guests will be allowed to attend the festivities during those five days. Attendees must get a negative COVID-19 test result before joining the ceremony.

However, guests will not be allowed at the National Parade Ground for the remaining five days of the programme. All performances will be beamed live on television and social media.

On Tuesday, artists and artisans rehearsed their performances for cultural events at the National Parade Ground as preparations wound down to the last minute.

The area has been colourfully bedecked ahead of the twin celebrations as banners and festoons have been put up on different roads across the capital while buildings were lit up in multiple colours.

The 10-day event titled 'Mujib Chirantan', or 'Eternal Mujib', will mark the continuity of Bengalis' struggles for their rights as well as bring to the fore the story of the 'dream journey' the last 50 years have entailed.

Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations, said the country is in the midst of a 'unique time' with the Father of the Nation's journey to build a 'Golden Bangla' now taking on a new dimension.

This is the interweaving of respect, love and progress. The 10-day programme has been arranged with that in mind to highlight as much as possible the life and work of Bangabandhu and the contributions he made at different times because we will not be able to present his epic life in just 10 days.”

With the theme of the event centring on Bangladesh's progress, aside from projecting the natural beauty of rural Bengal in the National Parade Ground, various aspects of development have also been highlighted.

Apart from carrying excerpts of Bangabandhu's speeches, the banners, festoons and billboards are dominated by pictures or works of art depicting the Father of the Nation.

The main event will start at 4 pm on Wednesday at the Parade Ground. At the end of the discussion session, cultural performances will take place until 8 pm.

PREPARATIONS COME DOWN TO THE WIRE

Artists and performers from home and abroad took part in the rehearsals at the National Parade Ground on Tuesday afternoon.

Asaduzzaman Noor, head of the cultural sub-committee to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary, said, "Our preparations are now at the final stage. In the beginning, the preparations were made entirely with a virtual event in mind."

"We later made some changes. Those changes are that the heads of state and government of several of our neighbouring countries have expressed a desire to appear in person. As such, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the organisers to re-arrange the programmes.”

A total of 5,000 artists and artisans are participating in the 10-day cultural event, said the former cultural affairs minister.

In the afternoon, the performers took part in a dance rehearsal under the direction of renowned Indian dancer and actress Mamata Shankar.

At Wednesday's cultural event, the group will dance to a number of songs, including 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jal' and 'Ekti Mujiborer Theke'.

"I never thought I would get a chance to work on the song 'Shono Ekti Mujiborer Theke'. My roots are entrenched in the soil of Bangladesh," Mamata told reporters.

"Our language and our culture are one. So I always feel a pull. Participating in such an event is a unique feat.”

A number of artists rehearsed a drama under the direction of actor-director Tariq Anam Khan. Their presentation will highlight the continuity of the lifelong struggle of the Father of the Nation.

Addressing the organisation of the event, Kamal Chowdhury said, “Bangabandhu will be an eternal beacon of light in our dreams, aspirations, creations, hearts and minds."

"Bengalis were awoken at the gesture of his index finger. I think our young generation will be inspired by his courage. With this in mind, we have arranged a 10-day programme.”