Bangladesh gears up for double celebration
Masum Billah, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Mar 2021 01:22 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 01:22 AM BdST
Over the last year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been confined to virtual events as Bangladesh was gripped by a coronavirus pandemic.
But now, the country is gearing up to celebrate Mujib Year with added zeal and fervour with the addition of another momentous milestone for Bengalis: the golden jubilee of its independence.
A 10-day programme has been organised to mark the occasions, beginning on Bangabandhu's birthday on Wednesday before drawing the curtains on Mar 26, the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.
Five heads of state and government of neighbouring countries will join the first half of the event at the National Parade Ground, spanning five days.
However, guests will not be allowed at the National Parade Ground for the remaining five days of the programme. All performances will be beamed live on television and social media.
On Tuesday, artists and artisans rehearsed their performances for cultural events at the National Parade Ground as preparations wound down to the last minute.
The area has been colourfully bedecked ahead of the twin celebrations as banners and festoons have been put up on different roads across the capital while buildings were lit up in multiple colours.
Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, chief coordinator of the National Implementation Committee for Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations, said the country is in the midst of a 'unique time' with the Father of the Nation's journey to build a 'Golden Bangla' now taking on a new dimension.
This is the interweaving of respect, love and progress. The 10-day programme has been arranged with that in mind to highlight as much as possible the life and work of Bangabandhu and the contributions he made at different times because we will not be able to present his epic life in just 10 days.”
Apart from carrying excerpts of Bangabandhu's speeches, the banners, festoons and billboards are dominated by pictures or works of art depicting the Father of the Nation.
The main event will start at 4 pm on Wednesday at the Parade Ground. At the end of the discussion session, cultural performances will take place until 8 pm.
PREPARATIONS COME DOWN TO THE WIRE
Artists and performers from home and abroad took part in the rehearsals at the National Parade Ground on Tuesday afternoon.
Asaduzzaman Noor, head of the cultural sub-committee to celebrate Bangabandhu's birth centenary, said, "Our preparations are now at the final stage. In the beginning, the preparations were made entirely with a virtual event in mind."
A total of 5,000 artists and artisans are participating in the 10-day cultural event, said the former cultural affairs minister.
In the afternoon, the performers took part in a dance rehearsal under the direction of renowned Indian dancer and actress Mamata Shankar.
At Wednesday's cultural event, the group will dance to a number of songs, including 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jal' and 'Ekti Mujiborer Theke'.
"I never thought I would get a chance to work on the song 'Shono Ekti Mujiborer Theke'. My roots are entrenched in the soil of Bangladesh," Mamata told reporters.
"Our language and our culture are one. So I always feel a pull. Participating in such an event is a unique feat.”
Addressing the organisation of the event, Kamal Chowdhury said, “Bangabandhu will be an eternal beacon of light in our dreams, aspirations, creations, hearts and minds."
"Bengalis were awoken at the gesture of his index finger. I think our young generation will be inspired by his courage. With this in mind, we have arranged a 10-day programme.”
