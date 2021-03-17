Bangladesh celebrates the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, golden jubilee of independence

A 10-day programme has been designed to mark the occasions, beginning on Bangabandhu's birthday on Wednesday before drawing the curtains on Mar 26, the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at the National Parade Ground, the venue for the celebrations. Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed joined Hamid and Hasina in celebrating the twin occasions.

A group of children kicked off the celebrations by singing the national anthem in chorus at the main venue around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

National Professor Rafiqul Islam, chairman of the committee on the celebrations, later delivered a speech welcoming the guests.

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Rehana and the President Hamid's wife Rashida Khanam were also in attendance.

Five heads of state and government of neighbouring countries will join the first half of the event at the National Parade Ground, spanning five days.

Due to the epidemic, a maximum of 500 invited guests will be allowed to attend the festivities during those five days. Attendees must get a negative COVID-19 test result before joining the ceremony.

However, guests will not be allowed at the National Parade Ground for the remaining five days of the programme. All performances will be beamed live on television and social media.

The 10-day event titled 'Mujib Chirantan', or 'Eternal Mujib', will mark the continuity of Bengalis' struggles for their rights as well as bring to the fore the story of the 'dream journey' the last 50 years have entailed.

