3 COVID patients die after fire triggers evacuation at DMCH

The patients who were receiving life-supporting treatment through ventilators were transferred to another building of the hospital after the blaze on Wednesday.

Three evacuated COVID-19 patients have died after a fire broke out in the ICU ward at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, Mar 17, 2021. Relatives gather around one of them. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

DMCH Director Brig Gen Nazmul Haque said the patients were in critical condition.

The fire broke out in the ICU ward on the second floor of the new building at around 8 am on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified as Kazi Golam Mostafa, 66, Abdullah Al Mahmud, 48, and Kishore Chandra Roy, 70. They were transferred to the high-dependency unit of the old building soon after the fire erupted.

Five units of the fire service managed to douse the fire at around 9.30 am.

Three people died after 14 patients were moved from the ICU ward, said Bachchu Mia, an inspector of the hospital's police outpost.

A four-member committee formed to investigate the incident has been asked to submit a report within seven workdays, said Debashish Vardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service.