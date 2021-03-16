Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2021 01:17 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 02:35 AM BdST
Heads of state or government of five neighbouring countries are joining in person the 10-day celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
They are Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, president of the Maldives, Mahinda Rajapaksa, prime minister of Sri Lanka, Bidya Devi Bhandari, president of Nepal, Lotay Tshering, prime minister of Bhutan, and Narendra Modi, prime minister of India.
Their visits will mainly be limited to the celebrations, but Bangladesh will sign memorandums of understanding with all five countries, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Monday.
The foreign leaders accepted Bangladesh’s invitation “keeping trust in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership”, he said.
Solih will be chief guest at the event on Mar 17, Rajapaksa on Mar 19, Bhandari on Mar 22, Tshering on Mar 24 and Modi on Mar 26.
Leaders of many other countries will deliver video messages during the celebrations. Foreign cultural troupes will perform along with Bangladeshi artistes.
A digital exhibition on Bangabandhu and Mahatma Gandhi will be launched on Mar 26. It will move to key cities later.
Besides the celebrations, the foreign leaders will pay respects to the martyrs of Bangladesh’s Liberation War at the National Memorial and to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi 32, hold meetings with Hasina and Hamid, and join dinners hosted by the president and the prime minister.
Modi will also visit the grave of Bangabandhu in Gopalganj’s Tungipara and two temples in Satkhira and Gopalganj.
