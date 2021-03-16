Three siblings die in Cox’s Bazar house fire
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2021 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 10:39 AM BdST
Three siblings have died in a fire that erupted at a house in Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria area.
The incident occurred in Sabanghata area of Harbang union at 11pm on Monday, local UP Chairman Mizanul Islam said.
The three children fell asleep after having dinner. Their mother Kajal Begum was in a different room with a fourth child when the house caught fire.
Locals tried to douse the fire before firemen managed to reach the spot. Later, members of the law enforcement also arrived at the place.
The fire might have been ignited by an electrical malfunction, Mizanul said.
