Three siblings die in Cox’s Bazar house fire

The incident occurred in Sabanghata area of ​​Harbang union at 11pm on Monday, local UP Chairman Mizanul Islam said.

The three children fell asleep after having dinner. Their mother Kajal Begum was in a different room with a fourth child when the house caught fire.

Chakaria police station OC Saker Md Jubair said Kajal was able to exit the room with her child after witnessing the fire but was unable to save her other children.

Locals tried to douse the fire before firemen managed to reach the spot. Later, members of the law enforcement also arrived at the place.

The fire might have been ignited by an electrical malfunction, Mizanul said.