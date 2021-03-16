Government to build brick-cement houses for 30,000 freedom fighters

Each 635 square feet house, to be called Bir Nibas, will include two bedrooms, two washrooms, a dining space and a kitchen.

A Tk 41.23 billion project to build the houses across Bangladesh will be placed at the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council or ECNEC for approval on Tuesday.

The offices of 64 deputy commissioners and the UNOs will implement the project to be supervised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

The project aims to improve the social status and develop socio-economic condition of the freedom fighters and their families through Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s gift on the occasions of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence, said Mamun-Al-Rashid, a member of the Planning Commission.

The project will replace a previous programme to build flats in multi-storey buildings for the freedom fighters, he said.

The old project, approved in March 2018, was halted in 2019 after the freedom fighters and their families objected to the plan to move to flats leaving their ancestral land, Rashid said.

The previous programme aimed to construct 8,000 flats in 532 buildings across the country at the cost of Tk 22.73 billion.

Later, the ministry reformed the Detailed Project Plan or DPP of the proposed project with a target to complete it by 2023.

The estimated cost for each of the house is Tk 1.3 million.