Hasina urges people to press forward with love for the country in their hearts

The prime minister made the remark while speaking via videoconferencing at an inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund or BIDF and a three-way loan agreement signing to finance the dredging of a channel for the Payra port in southern Bangladesh through the fund on Monday.

“Development will only happen when people recognise the country, come to know about it, can love the people of the country and think about what is essential to move the country forward,” Hasina said.

“Bangladesh has limited resources, more population compared with its geographical borders. The country didn't have an unbroken democratic rule as military dictators ran the country sometimes directly and behind the scenes at other times. A country cannot develop when war criminals and killers are in power.”

Hasina continued, “Bangladesh today is a role model of development to the world. Many people at times ask - ‘what is the magic?’. I say the magic is patriotism. A sense of duty and responsibility to the country and its people. Accepting the people as your own.

“Someone might only think about empowering their children to stand on their own two feet. And my goal is (to execute) what I’ve learned from my father, which is helping the people to their feet and making them financially independent.”

“We've gained our independence. [I want to] consolidate this independence and deliver its benefits to all the people in all corners of the country. We will become financially self-reliant for that and stop begging. We will walk on our feet.”

“And being a developing country, much bigger challenges lie ahead of us and we've to deal with those as well. We'll increase production, expand markets, meet the needs of the people and also send them abroad.”

“Coronavirus has affected the global economy. But we've to push our country forward. And we've formed the BIDF with that goal in mind,” she said.

Drawing attention to funding the Payra Port project, she said, “We also have to build the deep-sea port. We've already reopened the Mongla Port, which was suspended during the BNP’s rule. Besides, another port in Matarbari is complete.”

Hasina also highlighted different development initiatives her government plans to undertake.