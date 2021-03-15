Hasina urges people to press forward with love for the country in their hearts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2021 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 07:58 PM BdST
Sheikh Hasina has said a country can make no progress as long as murderers rule it.
The prime minister made the remark while speaking via videoconferencing at an inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund or BIDF and a three-way loan agreement signing to finance the dredging of a channel for the Payra port in southern Bangladesh through the fund on Monday.
“Bangladesh has limited resources, more population compared with its geographical borders. The country didn't have an unbroken democratic rule as military dictators ran the country sometimes directly and behind the scenes at other times. A country cannot develop when war criminals and killers are in power.”
“Someone might only think about empowering their children to stand on their own two feet. And my goal is (to execute) what I’ve learned from my father, which is helping the people to their feet and making them financially independent.”
“And being a developing country, much bigger challenges lie ahead of us and we've to deal with those as well. We'll increase production, expand markets, meet the needs of the people and also send them abroad.”
Drawing attention to funding the Payra Port project, she said, “We also have to build the deep-sea port. We've already reopened the Mongla Port, which was suspended during the BNP’s rule. Besides, another port in Matarbari is complete.”
Hasina also highlighted different development initiatives her government plans to undertake.
