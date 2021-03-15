Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh to shut shops on Mar 17 to celebrate birth centenary of Bangabandhu

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Mar 2021 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 02:10 PM BdST

Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has decided to keep all stores and markets closed on Mar 17 as part of the nation’s celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

The central committee has called for decorating the markets with lights on that day if possible.

Helal Uddin, president of the association, confirmed the matter to bdnews24.con on Monday.

Meanwhile, the New Market Shop Owners Association called for a meeting in the afternoon to implement the decision. The meeting will decide on the closure and light decorations, according to Dr Shaheen Ahmed, the association’s president.

The New Market remains shut on Tuesday every week. With the holiday looming on Wednesday, it will spend two straight days of closure.

The meeting will also decide whether any other plan could be made on the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

