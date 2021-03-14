Protests as lawyer alleges RAB torture after arrest at Supreme Court premises

Abdul Matin Khasru, the newly elected president of Supreme Court Bar Association, says charges will be brought against the people responsible for the incident.

Speaking at a rally outside the association’s office in Dhaka on Sunday, the former law minister also demanded that Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed take steps to identify the perpetrators and “ensure their exemplary punishment”.

The RAB said in a case at Chawkbazar Police Station on charges of assault on the law enforcers that they arrested lawyer Ibrahim Khalil at Sadarghat on Mar 11 night.

When they produced him in court on Friday, Khalil alleged that the RAB personnel actually arrested him at the Supreme Court premises on Mar 10 and tortured him at an unknown location.

Khalil was freed on bail on Sunday, said Ruhul Quddus Kazal, secretary of the SCBA.

Khasru said at the rally that the RAB personnel committed punishable criminal offence by “torturing a lawyer after arresting him inside the boundary of the Supreme Court”.

“They (RAB) could have informed the Bar Association or the honourable chief justice. He (Khalil) is not a thief or robber. He is not fleeing.

“He could have been arrested at his home. It wasn’t prudent to arrest him at the premises of the court. It’s illegal, audacious and unforgivable,” added the SCBA president.

He said lawyers are not above the law and cannot evade trial if they commit a crime, but those torturing a lawyer and arresting him at court premises must face punishment.

“Please identify them (perpetrators) and try them after suspension. They have lost the right to be in the law-enforcing agency,” Khasru said, addressing the home minister and the IGP.

He said he would talk to Home Minister Kamal on the issue. “An entire force’s image cannot be damaged by a single member.”

A former law minister of the Awami League government, he said he would propose a law to protect lawyers.

In a statement, SCBA Secretary Kazal condemned the incident saying the charges against Khalil were “conspiratorial” and “ridiculous”.