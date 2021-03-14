Bangladesh logs 1,159 new virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2021 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 03:30 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,159 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count in 10 weeks, taking the tally to 557,395.
The death toll climbed to 8,545 after 18 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,385 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 511,695.
Globally, over 119.53 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
