Two instrumentalists die after lorry collides with microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2021 02:20 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 02:20 PM BdST
Two instrumentalists have died after a head-on collision between a lorry and microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai Upazila.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the Upazila's Shona Pahar area early Saturday, according to police.
The dead were identified as Pratim Guha, 50, and Hanif Ahmed, 41.
The victims were on their way to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka to attend a concert when they met with the accident, said SI Ishaq of the Highway Police's Jorarganj Outpost.
"A lorry was about to make a U-turn in Shonapahar when it collided head-on with a microbus, carrying the musicians."
Fire Service's Mirsharai Station Officer Jasim Uddin said the accident occurred around 5:30 am. Pratim idol died on the spot, while the others were rescued and rushed to the Mastan Nagar Health Complex.
Three of the injured were subsequently transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where doctors later declared Hanif dead, according to SI Alauddin Talukder of the hospital's police outpost.
Hanif was an octapad player while Pratim was played the drums, according to Alauddin Taher, general secretary of the Chattogram Betar Television Shilpi Kalyan Sangstha, station Music Artists Association.
