Narayanganj gas blast death toll rises to four

The death of Sabbir Hossain, 15, at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday took the toll in the incident to four.

Sabbir and five others were burnt when a fire swept through the flat after the blast on Feb 8 night.

Sabbir’s uncle Md Mishal, 26, Mishal’s one-and-a-half-year-old son Minhaz, and cousin-in-law Mahfuz, 13, died in hospital later.

Citing doctors, Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital said most parts of Sabbir’s body were burnt in the accident.

Mishal’s wife Mita Akter, 23, and their daughter Afsana Akter, 4, were undergoing treatment at the burn institute in critical condition, said Bachchu.

The window glasses of the flat on the fifth storey of the flat were shattered in the blast while the furniture was burnt in the fire.

After preliminary investigation, the police said gas accumulated from a cooking stove caused the blast.