Cartoonist Kishore undergoes ear surgery after alleged torture in captivity
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2021 09:17 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 09:17 PM BdST
Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who alleged torture in captivity, has undergone an ear surgery.
In a recent plea, Kishore sought to file a case against unidentified men on charges of torturing him before he was shown arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act in May 2020.
The cartoonist said the torture damaged his right ear and leg. He was hospitalised after his release on bail on Mar 4 and underwent tests, including check-ups of his eyes and ears as well as an X-ray of his legs.
He had the ear surgery, called a tympanic membrane repair myringoplasty, at a private hospital in Dhaka on Saturday, his brother Ahsan Kabir said. The doctors will observe him for six months, Ahsan said.
Kishore’s overall condition, including diabetes, has improved, according to the brother.
The cartooning filed the torture complaint during the hearing of the case against him on Mar 10. He said the unidentified men took him from his home three days before his formal arrest on May 5 last year and tortured him at an unknown location.
After being slapped during the torture, he sensed blood dripping from his ear. He fainted in pain after the men beat him up with sticks, according to the complaint.
His co-accused in the digital security case, writer Mushtaq Ahmed, died in jail last month. The prison death of the writer triggered protests demanding justice for him and the repeal of the Digital Security Act.
The charges against them include propagating disinformation against the government on social media.
