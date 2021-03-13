Bangladesh logs 1,014 new virus cases, another 12 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2021 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 03:24 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 1,014 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 556,236.
The death toll climbed to 8,527 after 12 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Saturday, according to data released by the government.
Another 1,138 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 510,310.
As many as 16,206 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 6.26 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.74 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.53 percent.
Globally, over 119.11 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
