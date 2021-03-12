Police find drugs in car with sticker of Barishal daily Ajker Barta

The Detective Branch of police arrested three people and filed a case against four over the incident.

The accused are brothers Kazi Munna and Kazi Sajal of Kashipur Ichhakathi, Azizul Islam Molla alias Babul Talukder and Mozammel Haque Manju, the owner of the car.

Sub-Inspector Shahidul Islam of Barishal Metropolitan Police said they arrested Munna, Sajal and Babul in a raid on the brothers’ home on Tuesday following a tip-off.

The police seized 22 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl. The police also found 20 bottles of beer and one bottle of liquor in the car.

The accused transported drugs by using the car’s gas cylinder, Shahidul said, citing their statement.

Besides the car, the police seized two motorcycles.

Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul, owner of the daily, said many use stickers of newspapers on rented cars without informing the owners in Barishal.

He said he knew the car’s owner Manju, but was unaware of the use of Ajker Barta sticker on the car.