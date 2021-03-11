Two passengers die as bus catches fire in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2021 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 08:16 PM BdST
At least two people have been killed and 15 others injured after a bus caught fire in Cumilla’s Daudkandi, police say.
The Matlab-bound bus of Matlab Express from Dhaka caught fire when it reached near Gouripur bus stand on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Thursday evening.
Zahirul Haque, OC of Daudkandi Highway Police, confirmed the death toll to bdnews24.com.
Nine of the injured were sent to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Two others were admitted to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex and the rest were released after they received first-aid.
Zahirul said they suspect the fire originated from the gas cylinder of the bus. He said the police were trying to ease a huge tailback on the highway following the fire incident.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence workers doused the fire before it spread to nearby vehicles and shops.
