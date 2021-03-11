Home > Bangladesh

Two passengers die as bus catches fire in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2021 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 08:16 PM BdST

At least two people have been killed and 15 others injured after a bus caught fire in Cumilla’s Daudkandi, police say.

The Matlab-bound bus of Matlab Express from Dhaka caught fire when it reached near Gouripur bus stand on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on Thursday evening.

Zahirul Haque, OC of Daudkandi Highway Police, confirmed the death toll to bdnews24.com.

Nine of the injured were sent to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Two others were admitted to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex and the rest were released after they received first-aid.

Doctor Mohammad Jamaluddin of Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex said the injured were in critical condition.

Zahirul said they suspect the fire originated from the gas cylinder of the bus. He said the police were trying to ease a huge tailback on the highway following the fire incident.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence workers doused the fire before it spread to nearby vehicles and shops.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories