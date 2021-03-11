Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2021 01:38 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 01:38 AM BdST
The government has designated Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hotel for the mandatory quarantine of travellers from Britain.
They will need to go into quarantine at the hotel at their own expenses if they are not interested in institutional quarantine arranged by the government, the Health Services Division said on Wednesday.
The division in a letter to the civil aviation and tourism secretary and the director general of health services cited concerns over a coronavirus variant that has caused a resurgence in deadly infections in the UK after it was first detected in the country.
The government has also fixed charges for the stay at the hotel during quarantine, according to the letter.
ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, said several hotels had applied for the permission to keep the passengers from the UK and the health ministry picked up Radisson for the quarantine.
Bangladesh imposed health restrictions on travellers from Britain in December when many countries closed their borders to that country over the variant.
Six travellers from the UK were detected with the new coronavirus strain in mid-
January, said ASM Alamgir, chief scientific officer of the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.
Currently, seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for the passengers from Britain.
A traveller needs to go into home quarantine for seven more days if he or she tests negative for COVID-19 after that period. They are hospitalised if they test positive.
- Teacher arrested over student assault
- 3 hurt in Dhaka hotel blast
- COVID-negative certificate must to join celebrations
- Kishore seeks to file case over ‘torture’
- Teacher released as parents make no complaint over student assault
- DMP chief hospitalised with COVID-19
- Over 4m get vaccine
- 7 March speech in 3 languages
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations
- Cartoonist Kishore seeks to file case on charges of pre-arrest torture
- Madrasa teacher released as parents make no complaint over assault on student
- Moinuddin Abdullah joins ACC as new chairman
Most Read
- Hasina stresses connectivity with India as Feni bridge opens
- Haji Selim at risk of losing parliament membership after High Court confirms sentence
- DMP Commissioner Shafiqul hospitalised with COVID-19
- Virus cases top 1,000 for the first time in two months
- 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
- Man dies in clashes between Awami League factions in Noakhali’s Companyganj
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Moinuddin Abdullah joins ACC as new chairman