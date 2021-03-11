Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense

They will need to go into quarantine at the hotel at their own expenses if they are not interested in institutional quarantine arranged by the government, the Health Services Division said on Wednesday.

The division in a letter to the civil aviation and tourism secretary and the director general of health services cited concerns over a coronavirus variant that has caused a resurgence in deadly infections in the UK after it was first detected in the country.

The government has also fixed charges for the stay at the hotel during quarantine, according to the letter.

ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, said several hotels had applied for the permission to keep the passengers from the UK and the health ministry picked up Radisson for the quarantine.

Bangladesh imposed health restrictions on travellers from Britain in December when many countries closed their borders to that country over the variant.

Six travellers from the UK were detected with the new coronavirus strain in mid-

January, said ASM Alamgir, chief scientific officer of the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

Currently, seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for the passengers from Britain.

A traveller needs to go into home quarantine for seven more days if he or she tests negative for COVID-19 after that period. They are hospitalised if they test positive.