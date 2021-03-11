Home > Bangladesh

Sylhet MP Mahmud US Samad Chowdhury dies from COVID

Published: 11 Mar 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 03:54 PM BdST

Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury, an Awami League lawmaker from Sylhet, has died from the COVID illness at the age of 66.

He breathed his last at Dhaka's United Hospital around 1:30 pm Thursday, said Sajjadur Rahman, assistant manager of the hospital's Business Development Department.

Mahmud, the president of the ruling Awami League's Sylhet district chapter, was admitted to United Hospital's coronavirus unit on Mar 8 after testing positive for the infection.

Apart from the coronavirus illness, he was not suffering from any other health condition, according to Sajjadur.

Mahmud was in his third term as MP from Sylhet-3.

