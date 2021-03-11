High Court wants details on steps against Hathazari madrasa teacher
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24,com
Published: 11 Mar 2021 05:17 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 05:17 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the authorities to provide details on what legal steps are being taken against a madrasa teacher for beating up an eight-year-old student in Chattogram’s Hathazari.
The Chattogram deputy commissioner, the superintendent of police and the Hathazari police chief will have to respond to the query by Mar 14.
The court also sought information on whether the child received medical attention following the incident, whether his family was intimidated or was provided with security.
Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the order on Thursday after the state drew the attention of the court to the matter.
Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar later said, “Besides the issue of taking legal steps, the court asked whether the teacher was arrested and whether he was sacked from the madrasa.”
The court also asked whether the responsibility of dismissing the teacher lies with the district education officer.
“How humanely we should treat the children is a matter of ethics. But nothing appears to restrain them.”
The incident occurred on Tuesday when a woman visited her son at Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy. The child followed the mother on her way out and Yahiya, the teacher, then took him inside the madrasa by the scruff of his neck and began striking him with a cane.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ruhul Amin led an operation to rescue the child after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher was also detained but was later released at the parents' request.
Following the court’s order, Hathazari Police OC Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com about the latest developments surrounding the incident.
“A case was filed on Wednesday. The child’s father lodged a torture case as the plaintiff,” OC Rafiqul said.
Yahiya was taken to court on Thursday.
- Sylhet MP Mahmud US Samad dies from COVID
- Daily tally: 6 virus deaths, 1,051 cases
- Healthy nation needs healthy people: PM
- What can Biden’s plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh
- Orakandi looks to Modi's visit
- Citizens face delay in getting MRPs in Ctg
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson
- Teacher arrested over student assault
- Sylhet MP Mahmud US Samad Chowdhury dies from COVID
- Bangladesh logs 1,051 new virus cases, death count tops 8,500
- Healthy people will build a healthy Bangladesh, says Hasina
- What can Biden’s plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh
- Modi to visit Orakandi, a Hindu pilgrimage site
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
Most Read
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
- Experts warn against dropping guard as virus cases trend upwards in Bangladesh
- COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations
- Sylhet MP Mahmud US Samad Chowdhury dies from COVID
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- Modi to visit Orakandi, a Hindu pilgrimage site
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Xi’s gambit: China plans for a world without US technology