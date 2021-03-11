Healthy people will build a healthy Bangladesh, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2021 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 03:37 PM BdST
The government is working as hard as it can to extend medical assistance and facilities to treat all kinds of ailments, including blindness at birth, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
She made the remarks while inaugurating ‘Community Vision Centres’ in 70 upazilas across the country via video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday.
“Our country will move forward and people will receive proper medical care to keep them in good health. We need healthy people to build a healthy Bangladesh,” she said.
In 2018, Community Vision Centres were opened in 20 upazila health complexes in four districts following the establishment of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital in Gopalganj. The government is gradually expanding the service in each upazila, Hasina said.
“Eye treatment is quite expensive and unaffordable for the common people. But as citizens, why shouldn’t they have access to the treatment? I’m not only a prime minister but also the daughter of the Father of the Nation. I feel that it’s my duty and I’m trying to fulfil it,” she said.
There is no ‘good deed’ bigger than providing eyesight to a visually-impaired person, Hasina added. “The initiative is based on this thought. I would like to thank everyone for creating this opportunity.”
“Many members of the marginalised groups fail to avail eye treatment. Sometimes they don't realise the problem and blindness cripples their entire life. I believe that receiving this treatment facility will add a new meaning to their lives. They’ll live a healthy life.”
The Awami League chief highlighted her government's ‘digital Bangladesh’ initiative which has helped ensure the people get medical treatment easily.
“You can see that everyone doesn't need to see a specialised doctor in person. They can access the treatment facility from home or from the community clinics. The government has introduced a telemedicine system for that.”
- What can Biden’s plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh
- Orakandi looks to Modi's visit
- Citizens face delay in getting MRPs in Ctg
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson
- Teacher arrested over student assault
- 3 hurt in Dhaka hotel blast
- COVID-negative certificate must to join celebrations
- Kishore seeks to file case over ‘torture’
- What can Biden’s plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh
- Modi to visit Orakandi, a Hindu pilgrimage site
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
Most Read
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
- Virus cases top 1,000 for the first time in two months
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
- Experts warn against dropping guard as virus cases trend upwards in Bangladesh
- COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations
- DMP Commissioner Shafiqul hospitalised with COVID-19
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Hasina stresses connectivity with India as Feni bridge opens