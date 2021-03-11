Healthy people will build a healthy Bangladesh, says Hasina

She made the remarks while inaugurating ‘Community Vision Centres’ in 70 upazilas across the country via video conference from Ganabhaban on Thursday.

“Our country will move forward and people will receive proper medical care to keep them in good health. We need healthy people to build a healthy Bangladesh,” she said.

In 2018, Community Vision Centres were opened in 20 upazila health complexes in four districts following the establishment of the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital in Gopalganj. The government is gradually expanding the service in each upazila, Hasina said.

“Eye treatment is quite expensive and unaffordable for the common people. But as citizens, why shouldn’t they have access to the treatment? I’m not only a prime minister but also the daughter of the Father of the Nation. I feel that it’s my duty and I’m trying to fulfil it,” she said.

There is no ‘good deed’ bigger than providing eyesight to a visually-impaired person, Hasina added. “The initiative is based on this thought. I would like to thank everyone for creating this opportunity.”

“Many members of the marginalised groups fail to avail eye treatment. Sometimes they don't realise the problem and blindness cripples their entire life. I believe that receiving this treatment facility will add a new meaning to their lives. They’ll live a healthy life.”

The Awami League chief highlighted her government's ‘digital Bangladesh’ initiative which has helped ensure the people get medical treatment easily.

“You can see that everyone doesn't need to see a specialised doctor in person. They can access the treatment facility from home or from the community clinics. The government has introduced a telemedicine system for that.”