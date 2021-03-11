E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2021 03:51 AM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 03:51 AM BdST
Citizens applying for renewal of their Machine Readable Passports or MRPs in Chattogram have complained about delay in getting the passports while those applying for e-passports are getting theirs much earlier.
Asadul Karim had applied for renewal of his MRP along with those of three members of his family in January, but they are yet to get the passports after the date given for the issuance of the MRPs passed a long time ago.
Asadul said the delay has hampered his plan to go to India for his child’s treatment.
Many others like Asadul are waiting for months after applying for renewal of their MRPs at the Chattogram Divisional Passport and Visa Office.
Uzzal Kanti Dhar said that he submitted papers to renew his MRP in November last year but he received his passport in February this year although he had been told that he would get it within 20 days from applying.
Habibur Rob applied for e-passport on Jan 26. He received his passport on Feb 17, a day before the schedule.
The government then introduced the electronic passport or e-passport system a year ago to reduce sufferings of the citizens as well as to stop the trend of taking multiple passports. The MRPs have not been scrapped.
The rate of delivering e-passports is higher than that of MRPs, according to the Chattogram Divisional Passport and Visa Office, which received around 35,000 e-passport applications from October last year to February this year and 27,000 of these have been distributed. Around 3,000 others are awaiting issuance while the others need police reports or other papers for final clearance.
In the same period, the Chattogram passport office received applications for a little over 15,000 MRPs. Half of these passports have remained undistributed.
Abu Sayed, director at the Chattogram passport office, said running two processes simultaneously is delaying the issuance of MRPs.
The government is encouraging people to go for e-passports but not many are applying for these as they believe the process is not hassle-free.
“There is nothing to worry about e-passports. MRP facilities are available in e-passports. E-passports have other facilities as well. We are now encouraging people to apply for e-passports,” Sayed said.
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson
- Teacher arrested over student assault
- 3 hurt in Dhaka hotel blast
- COVID-negative certificate must to join celebrations
- Kishore seeks to file case over ‘torture’
- Teacher released as parents make no complaint over student assault
- DMP chief hospitalised with COVID-19
- Over 4m get vaccine
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations
- Cartoonist Kishore seeks to file case on charges of pre-arrest torture
Most Read
- Hasina stresses connectivity with India as Feni bridge opens
- DMP Commissioner Shafiqul hospitalised with COVID-19
- Virus cases top 1,000 for the first time in two months
- Haji Selim at risk of losing parliament membership after High Court confirms sentence
- 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Moinuddin Abdullah joins ACC as new chairman
- COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations