Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel

Police could not confirm the cause of the blast at Hotel Victory next to the BNP headquarters around 7:15pm on Wednesday.

They suspect a geyser might have caused the explosion, said Abu Bakr Siddique, OC of Paltan Police Station.

The injured rickshaw-puller was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The blast occurred at rooms No. 405 and 406 of the hotel.

A Bangladeshi and a Filipino national rented the rooms, but none of them were at the hotel during the incident.

Ershad Hossain, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said two units of the firefighters went to the scene after the explosion.