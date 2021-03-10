Bangladesh administers over four million COVID vaccine doses
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2021 01:48 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 01:48 AM BdST
More than four million people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh since the launch of the mass immunisation programme over a month ago.
The number of people registered for the vaccine has crossed 5.25 million, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday.
A total of 107,463 people received vaccine doses on Tuesday. The number of people who have reported side effects so far after taking the jab is 866.
Bangladesh started the long-awaited vaccination drive through a dry run on Jan 27 with the first shot of the vaccine given to a nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka.
The government started the mass immunisation on Feb 7 in full swing targeting to vaccinate over 130 million people in the programme.
A total 21,065 people received vaccine doses at the 47 hospitals and centres in Dhaka where the highest number of 1,736 people received vaccine doses from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
Division-wise, the highest number of 35,759 people received vaccine doses in Dhaka while 5,258 in Mymensingh, 18,699 in Chattogram, 11,756 in Rajshahi, 11,064 in Rangpur, 16,840 in Khulna, 4,531 in Barishal and 3,574 people received vaccine doses in Sylhet.
Nearly 2,400 teams of health workers and volunteers are running the programme in
over 1,000 hospitals and healthcare centres across the country every day from 8am to 2:30pm, except on Fridays and public holidays.
