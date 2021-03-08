BNP chief Khaleda may get 6-month extension to stay out of jail
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Mar 2021 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 01:55 PM BdST
The law ministry has recommended extending a freeze on the jail sentences of BNP chief Khaleda Zia by six months in two corruption cases.
A recommendation has been sent out to the home ministry, the law ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The 76-year-old former prime minister had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust, before she was released amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted an application to the authorities on Mar 2, seeking a freeze on the jail sentences of Khaleda and permission to let her go abroad for treatment, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
The government suspended the sentences of Khaleda twice before for six months each on the condition of receiving treatment at home and not abroad.
The government freed her following the family’s petition on Mar 25 as the coronavirus pandemic spread across Bangladesh.
- 6 get bail in case over protest for Mushtaq
- Freedom fighter list on Mar 26
- 9 individuals, BARC named for Independence Awards
- Ctg jail officials under probe after detainee disappears
- Daily tally: 11 virus deaths, 606 cases
- 337 officials made deputy secretaries
- PM pays tribute to Bangabandhu
- We haven’t forgotten Rohingya: US envoy
- Six protesters get bail in case over demonstration for writer Mushtaq
- Bangladesh to release list of freedom fighters on Independence Day
- All instructions for independence were in Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech: Hasina
- Bangladesh names Ahsanullah Master, Mahadev Saha for 2021 Independence Awards
- Chattogram jail officials under probe after inmate disappears
- Bangladesh reports 606 new virus cases, 11 deaths in a day
Most Read
- Gridlock at sea, and chaos ashore, as pandemic snarls trade network
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, vows to fight for rights of everyone in Bengal
- Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
- Meghan says British royals worried about her son's dark skin
- Meghan says Kate, Prince William's wife, made her cry before wedding to Harry
- Bangladesh names Ahsanullah Master, Mahadev Saha for 2021 Independence Awards
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 606 new virus cases, 11 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh promotes 337 officials to deputy secretaries