BNP chief Khaleda may get 6-month extension to stay out of jail

A recommendation has been sent out to the home ministry, the law ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The 76-year-old former prime minister had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust, before she was released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted an application to the authorities on Mar 2, seeking a freeze on the jail sentences of Khaleda and permission to let her go abroad for treatment, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The government suspended the sentences of Khaleda twice before for six months each on the condition of receiving treatment at home and not abroad.

The government freed her following the family’s petition on Mar 25 as the coronavirus pandemic spread across Bangladesh.