BNP chief Khaleda may get 6-month extension to stay out of jail

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Mar 2021 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 01:55 PM BdST

The law ministry has recommended extending a freeze on the jail sentences of BNP chief Khaleda Zia by six months in two corruption cases.

A recommendation has been sent out to the home ministry, the law ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The 76-year-old former prime minister had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust, before she was released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaleda's younger brother Shamim Eskander submitted an application to the authorities on Mar 2, seeking a freeze on the jail sentences of Khaleda and permission to let her go abroad for treatment, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The government suspended the sentences of Khaleda twice before for six months each on the condition of receiving treatment at home and not abroad.

The government freed her following the family’s petition on Mar 25 as the coronavirus pandemic spread across Bangladesh.

