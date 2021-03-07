Chattogram jail officials under probe after inmate disappears
Chittagong Bureau and Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Mar 2021 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 04:08 PM BdST
Authorities have withdrawn a jailor and a deputy jailor from duty at Chattogram Central Jail and handed temporary suspensions to two other prison officials after an inmate disappeared.
The jail authorities also filed a departmental case against another official, while a three-strong committee was assembled to investigate the incident.
Jailer Rafiqul Islam was attached to the Department of Prisons, said Inspector General of Prisons Brig Gen Md Mominur Rahman Mamun. Deputy Jailer Abu Sadat was reassigned to the Office of Deputy Inspector General of Prisons in Chattogram.
Prison guards Md Yunus and Nazim Uddin were suspended and their colleague Kamal Haider was sued in a departmental case.
The committee, led by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons Md Sagir Mia, has been asked to file a report within seven days.
The two others in the committee are Brahmanbaria Prison Superintendent Iqbal Hossain and Bandarban’s Deputy Jailor Forkan Wahid.
“I’ve heard about the formation of a probe committee. We will begin working as soon as the official order arrives,” Sagir Mia told bdnews24.com.
Authorities reported that detainee Farhad Hossain Rubel, accused in a murder case, went missing on Saturday. Later in the day, Jailer Rafiqul Islam filed a case over the matter.
According to the case dossier, Rubel was in the Ward No. 15 on the fifth floor of the Karnaphuli Bhaban and left the ward sometime between 5 am to 6:30 am.
OC Nezam Uddin said Rubel had been in prison since Feb 9 after being arrested by Sadarghat police in a case over stabbing an individual to death late on the night of Feb 6.
