Bangladesh to release list of freedom fighters on Independence Day

The Liberation War affairs minister is also confident that the work to compile a revised and complete list of Razakars, or wartime collaborators of the Pakistani forces, amidst the celebrations of 50 years of independence will be finished before the Victory Day on Dec 16.

“It will take time to settle the appeals by those who felt aggrieved or that they were being denied justice after their names had been dropped during the verification process. Their names will be added if they are proved to be real freedom fighters,” he said at an event in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said the ministry had the “moral right but no legal authority” to make a list of Razakars.

The Cabinet has approved an amendment to the law by giving the duty of making the list to the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council or JAMUCA, the national council of freedom fighters.

Mozammel said the amendment could not be passed in parliament due to its suspension caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking a question on the recommendation for the cancellation of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s Bir Uttam title, the minister said a committee has been formed to find out who else were involved in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman besides the self-confessed ones so that the government can strip them of freedom fighter gallantry titles.

JAMUCA will make a decision on Zia’s title after getting the committee’s report, he added.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs organised the event to launch Mobile Liberation War Museums on two buses. The minister hoped these will help the new generations know the history of the war.