Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh promotes 337 officials to deputy secretaries

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Mar 2021 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2021 02:51 PM BdST

The government has elevated 337 public administration officers to the rank of deputy secretary.

In two separate notices on Sunday, the public administration ministry announced the promotions of the officers from senior assistant secretaries.

Among them, 15 are working abroad, according to the notice.

The officials have been attached to the public administration ministry as officers on special duty in line with the norms.

Their assignments will be revealed in a separate order.

পদোন্নতি পেয়ে উপসচিব হলেন যারা-০১

পদোন্নতি পেয়ে উপসচিব হলেন যারা-০২

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories