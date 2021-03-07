Bangladesh promotes 337 officials to deputy secretaries

In two separate notices on Sunday, the public administration ministry announced the promotions of the officers from senior assistant secretaries.

Among them, 15 are working abroad, according to the notice.

The officials have been attached to the public administration ministry as officers on special duty in line with the norms.

Their assignments will be revealed in a separate order.

পদোন্নতি পেয়ে উপসচিব হলেন যারা-০১

পদোন্নতি পেয়ে উপসচিব হলেন যারা-০২