Leftist student protesters pile the pressure for repeal of Digital Security Act

They rallied outside the National Museum in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Friday where they also demanded justice for writer Mushtaq Ahmed, who died in jail, and release of activists arrested in political cases.

“The government must make clear its position on our demand for the repeal of the Digital Security Act within Sunday. If it doesn’t, our protests will not be limited only to

Shahbagh,” said Masud Rana, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist).

He said the student groups have spoken to intellectuals, students and others about the plan for nationwide protests. They will announce the programmes at a news conference if the demand is not met within the deadline, he added.

Professor Tanzimuddin Khan of Dhaka University’s international relations department joined the demonstration in a show of solidarity with the protest.

He urged the students to draw inspiration from the arrest of seven of their fellow activists during protests over the death of Mushtaq.

“This law has been made to muzzle the creative people who want to show others the right path. The first martyr of this law is ‘creative writer’ Mushtaq,” he said, threatening “dire consequences” if the law is not repealed.

Maha Mirza, writer and researcher, said the Digital Security Act has so many provisions in violation of human rights that it is not possible to retain the law by amending it. “It must be repealed altogether.”

She argued that it is possible to protect women, children and others, and prevent financial scams in the cyber space by using the other laws.

The demonstrators also demanded the release of workers leader Ruhul Amin, who was arrested for his Facebook post on the death of Mushtaq.

In another programme at the same venue, Nurul Haque Nur, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, threatened to lay siege to parliament if the Digital Security Act is not repealed within Mar 26.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told reporters in Brahmanbaria on Friday that the government has no plan to amend the Act.