Bangladesh charges nine with attacking former US ambassador Bernicat’s car

Local activists of the Awami League carried out the attack alleging anti-government conspiracy, according to the charge-sheet.

Abdur Rauf, an inspector at the police’s Detective Branch, recently submitted the charge-sheet to Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court, said Zafar Hossain, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The nine people named in the charge-sheet are Naimul Hasan Russell, Firoz Mahmud, Mir Amzad Hossain, Md Saju Islam, Rajibul Islam Raju, Shahidul Alam Khan Kajal, Mujahid Azmi Tanna, ‘Siam’, and Oli Ahmed alias Jonny.

They carried out the assault led by Naimul, a member of the ruling party’s student affiliate Bangladesh Chhatra League, according to the charges.

The charge-sheet is dated Jan 18, but the media came to know about it on Friday.

Bernicat came under attack after leaving the home of Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Sushahoner Jonyo Nagorik or SHUJAN, in Mohammadpur on Aug 4, 2018 amid student protests for road safety.

Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain and M Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, a former adviser to the caretaker government, were among others at Badiul’s home to attend a private dinner at the time.

Majumdar alleged in a case over the incident that the assailants had also attacked his home, tried to break in and smashed window glasses by throwing brickbats.