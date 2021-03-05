Bangladesh logs 635 new virus cases, another 6 die
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Mar 2021 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2021 03:57 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 635 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 549,184.
The death toll climbed to 8,441 after six fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Friday, according to data released by the government.
Another 676 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 501,144.
As many as 13,710 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 4.63 percent.
The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.25 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.
Globally, over 115.61 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.56 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
