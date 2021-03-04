India FM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to finalise itinerary of Modi’s visit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 11:40 AM BdST
S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister of India, has arrived in Dhaka to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.
A special flight carrying the minister reached the Bangabandhu Air Base in Dhaka at 10 am on Thursday. He was greeted by his counterpart AK Abdul Momen upon arrival.
He will later attend a function at Bharat Bhavan at 5 pm and leave Dhaka afterwards.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told the media on Wednesday that the two sides will discuss ways to take their partnership, especially in connectivity, forward beside the celebration.
India and Bangladesh will also discuss cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.
