Hasina expresses condolences over adviser HT Imam's death

She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and offered her sympathy to the bereaved family, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Better known as HT Imam, the 82-year-old was being treated at Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last around 1:15am on Thursday, said Biplab Barua, office secretary of the Awami League.

A member of the ruling party's advisory council, Imam was suffering from age-related problems coupled with kidney complications, according to an Awami League leader close to his family.

He had been advising Hasina on political affairs since 2014.

While working in the then Pakistani government, Imam defected to Bangladesh and joined the Liberation War.

He was the first cabinet secretary to the government during the war.

After retirement, he became actively involved in the Awami League's politics. He played a key role in the Awami League's national election campaigns as co-chair of the party's election conduction committee. Hasina is chairperson of the committee.

After returning to power, Hasina made him her adviser on public administration.