Hasina expresses condolences over adviser HT Imam's death
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 10:41 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolences over the death of her political adviser Hossain Toufique Imam.
She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and offered her sympathy to the bereaved family, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
Better known as HT Imam, the 82-year-old was being treated at Combined Military Hospital where he breathed his last around 1:15am on Thursday, said Biplab Barua, office secretary of the Awami League.
A member of the ruling party's advisory council, Imam was suffering from age-related problems coupled with kidney complications, according to an Awami League leader close to his family.
He had been advising Hasina on political affairs since 2014.
While working in the then Pakistani government, Imam defected to Bangladesh and joined the Liberation War.
He was the first cabinet secretary to the government during the war.
After retirement, he became actively involved in the Awami League's politics. He played a key role in the Awami League's national election campaigns as co-chair of the party's election conduction committee. Hasina is chairperson of the committee.
After returning to power, Hasina made him her adviser on public administration.
- Protesters give government until Mar 26 to repeal Digital Security Act
- HC orders judicial probe into death of Barishal youth in police custody
- Bangladesh logs 614 virus cases, another 5 die
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- 4 get death for robbery-linked murder in Chattogram
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
Most Read
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Wigmaker sues bdnews24.com for reporting worker unrest
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
- Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, UN envoy says