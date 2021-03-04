Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in Dhaka after release from jail

He was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening after the authorities released him from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 around 12:15pm, his brother Ahsan Kabir said.

Kishore has problems in his ears, left leg and eyes, said Ahsan. The cartoonist, a diabetic patient, did not have the problems before his arrest, according to the brother.

His friends and relatives were waiting outside to receive him when walked out of the prison in Gazipur. He did not speak to the media.

The High Court granted him six-month bail on Wednesday amid protests over the death of his co-accused writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail on Feb 25. The protesters demand repeal of the Digital Security Act.

Mushtaq and Kishore had been denied bail several times. They were charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media.