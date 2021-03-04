Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in Dhaka after release from jail
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 08:38 PM BdST
Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore is receiving treatment in a hospital in Dhaka after being freed on bail 10 months after his arrest in a case under the Digital Security Act.
He was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening after the authorities released him from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 around 12:15pm, his brother Ahsan Kabir said.
Kishore has problems in his ears, left leg and eyes, said Ahsan. The cartoonist, a diabetic patient, did not have the problems before his arrest, according to the brother.
The High Court granted him six-month bail on Wednesday amid protests over the death of his co-accused writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail on Feb 25. The protesters demand repeal of the Digital Security Act.
Mushtaq and Kishore had been denied bail several times. They were charged with propagating disinformation against the government on social media.
