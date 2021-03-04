Bangladesh seizes 2kg of crystal meth ‘ice’ from Teknaf beside Rohingya camp

Nearly two kilograms of the substance was recovered in an operation on Wednesday night, officials said in a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.

Muhammad Ahsanul Jabbar, director general of DNC, said the confiscated amount costs around Tk 100 million.

“Those who do this drug are very rich people,” Jabbar said in the conference.

This is the largest consignment of ‘ice’ seized in Bangladesh so far, according to DNC officials.

The DNC arrested an individual with around 500g of crystal meth in June last year.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested ‘Abdullah’, 31, with the substance from Jadimura area adjacent to Teknaf Upazila’s Rohingya camp No. 28.

DNC officials said the first consignment of ‘ice’ was smuggled into the country two years ago. It is used widely in Thailand, but it comes to Bangladesh along with yaba from Myanmar.

Jabbar said his men covertly carried out investigation for almost six months for the latest bust. The substance arrived in Bangladesh from Thailand via Myanmar, but authorities could not confirm its destination.

The DNC was yet to identify any users of the drug in Bangladesh, he added.

“The drug is classified as a synthetic stimulant. It is widely used in the West, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries.

DNC officials classify ‘ice’ as a dangerous drug.

“As much as five percent of a yaba pill is amphetamine while ‘ice’ is entirely made of the substance,” Khurshid Alam, a deputy director at the DNC, had earlier told bdnews24.com.

“This is why it is much more harmful than yaba and creates more response in the human body,” he said.

Dulal Krishna Saha, chief examiner of chemicals at the DNC, said crystal meth can create intense excitement in the human body shortly after the drug is taken.

This drug permanently damages brain veins and may cause brain haemorrhage, he said, adding that the drug also causes dementia.

Responding to a question during the press conference, Jabbar said, if suspicion arises regarding any member of his team, they undergo dope tests.

The drug rehabilitation centres were also under strict supervision while no new centres are being approved at the moment, he added.