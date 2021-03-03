HC orders judicial probe into death of Barishal youth in police custody
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2021 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 07:20 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered a judicial investigation into the death of a legal apprentice in the custody of the police’s Detective Branch in Barishal.
The court tasked the chief metropolitan magistrate of the district with investigating the death of Rezaul Karim, 30, after hearing his father Yunus Munshi’s plea on Wednesday.
The panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
The Police Bureau of Investigation was investigating the case following an order by a Barishal court, said Mohammad Shishir Monir, the lawyer for the petitioner. Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy stood for the state.
Rezaul died in hospital care on Jan 2, five days after his arrest on drugs charges.
His father filed a case at Barishal Metropolitan Magistrates Court on Jan 5, accusing Sub-Inspector Mohiuddin Ahmed and two other members of district’s DB, of torturing Rezaul that caused his illness leading to death.
The family alleged the law enforcers framed Rezaul after detaining him at Hamid Khan Road on Dec 29. He was sent to jail by court when he fell ill following overnight beating, according to the case documents.
The prison authorities admitted him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Jan 1 night when his condition deteriorated. He died there the next night.
The Metropolitan Magistrate Court took cognisance of the charges the same night. The judge ordered the PBI to investigate the case and submit the report within Feb 23.
Rezaul’s father Munshi filed the petition with the High Court on Feb 8 seeking judicial investigations.
Lawyer Shishir said Munshi filed the case in the court under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act after the local police station refused to record the case.
The lawyer argued in the High Court that the plaintiff doubted that he would get justice as the police were tasked with investigating charges against their colleagues.
SI Mohiuddin has been withdrawn to the police lines. Shahabuddin Khan, commissioner of Barishal Metrpolitan Police, however, cited administrative reasons for Mohiuddin’s removal.
- Bangladesh logs 614 virus cases, another 5 die
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- 4 get death for robbery-linked murder in Chattogram
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Niko case: Court to rehear Khaleda’s charge exemption plea on Mar 18
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
- A COVID vaccine side effect, enlarged lymph nodes, can be mistaken for cancer
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
- Saudi Arabia says COVID-19 vaccination required for 2021 hajj
- BTRC to auction unused spectrum on Mar 8