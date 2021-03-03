HC orders judicial probe into death of Barishal youth in police custody

The court tasked the chief metropolitan magistrate of the district with investigating the death of Rezaul Karim, 30, after hearing his father Yunus Munshi’s plea on Wednesday.

The panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

The Police Bureau of Investigation was investigating the case following an order by a Barishal court, said Mohammad Shishir Monir, the lawyer for the petitioner. Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappy stood for the state.

Rezaul died in hospital care on Jan 2, five days after his arrest on drugs charges.

His father filed a case at Barishal Metropolitan Magistrates Court on Jan 5, accusing Sub-Inspector Mohiuddin Ahmed and two other members of district’s DB, of torturing Rezaul that caused his illness leading to death.

The family alleged the law enforcers framed Rezaul after detaining him at Hamid Khan Road on Dec 29. He was sent to jail by court when he fell ill following overnight beating, according to the case documents.

The prison authorities admitted him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Jan 1 night when his condition deteriorated. He died there the next night.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court took cognisance of the charges the same night. The judge ordered the PBI to investigate the case and submit the report within Feb 23.

Rezaul’s father Munshi filed the petition with the High Court on Feb 8 seeking judicial investigations.

Lawyer Shishir said Munshi filed the case in the court under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act after the local police station refused to record the case.

The lawyer argued in the High Court that the plaintiff doubted that he would get justice as the police were tasked with investigating charges against their colleagues.

SI Mohiuddin has been withdrawn to the police lines. Shahabuddin Khan, commissioner of Barishal Metrpolitan Police, however, cited administrative reasons for Mohiuddin’s removal.