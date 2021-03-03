Bangladesh logs 614 virus cases, another 5 die

The death toll climbed to 8,428 after five fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, according to data released by the government.

Another 937 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 499,627.

As many as 16,414 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 3.74 percent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 91.18 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.54 percent.

Globally, over 114.79 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.55 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.