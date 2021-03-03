Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2021 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 01:30 PM BdST
The High Court has granted six-month bail to cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, who was detained in jail in a digital security case for 10 months.
A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.
Writer Mushtaq Ahmed, co-accused in the same case, died in jail on Feb 25. His bail was sought in an application before his death, along with Kishore’s.
The court granted bail to Kishore as he was behind bars for a long time and the reinvestigation of the case is underway, the judges said.
Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Kishore at the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Md Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal had ordered a reinvestigation into the case and asked police to submit a probe report on the matter by Mar 15, Bappi said.
Jyotirmoy, however, submitted an affidavit to inform the court about Mushtaq's death.
Kishore was arrested with writer Mushtaq on charges of propagating disinformation against the government on social media in a case under the Digital Security Act.
The case was started against 11 people by Deputy Assistant Director Zahirul Islam of RAB-3 with Ramna Police Station.
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Niko case: Court to rehear Khaleda’s charge exemption plea on Mar 18
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Voters in Bangladesh top 111.7 million on updated roll
- CEC Huda slams colleague Mahbub Talukder at public event
- Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- CEC Huda slams colleague Mahbub Talukder at public event
- Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- A COVID vaccine side effect, enlarged lymph nodes, can be mistaken for cancer
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Saudi Arabia says COVID-19 vaccination required for 2021 hajj
- Extreme DIY for home decor