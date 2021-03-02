Voters in Bangladesh top 111.7 million on updated roll
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2021 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 03:19 PM BdST
The number of voters in Bangladesh has increased to 111.7 million after the addition of nearly 1.9 million newcomers and the exclusion of the dead.
The Election Commission released an updated list on Tuesday. As many as 16,499 voters have been dropped from the list after their deaths, EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman said.
The ratio of male-to-female voters now stands at 50.66:49.33.
The number of Hijra or transgender voters increased to 441 on the updated electoral roll from 353 in 2020.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh registers 515 virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Voters in Bangladesh top 111.7 million on updated roll
- CEC Huda slams colleague Mahbub Talukder at public event
- Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Voter turnout drops in fifth phase of municipal polls
Opinion
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Theatre activist Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada
- France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail
- BNP leader Amir Khosru faces grilling over wealth
- Myanmar killings are an escalation, further action being readied: White House
- Police raid FC Barcelona and detain four people