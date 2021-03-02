Home > Bangladesh

Voters in Bangladesh top 111.7 million on updated roll

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2021 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 03:19 PM BdST

The number of voters in Bangladesh has increased to 111.7 million after the addition of nearly 1.9 million newcomers and the exclusion of the dead.

The Election Commission released an updated list on Tuesday. As many as 16,499 voters have been dropped from the list after their deaths, EC spokesman SM Asaduzzaman said.

The ratio of male-to-female voters now stands at 50.66:49.33.

The number of Hijra or transgender voters increased to 441 on the updated electoral roll from 353 in 2020.

