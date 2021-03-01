Police sue 47 Chhatra Dal leaders, activists over Sunday’s clashes

The case was filed at Shahbagh Police Station on Sunday night after the incident, OC Mamun-ur-Rashid said.

The accused were charged with assault, obstructing government work and vandalism.

"Another 200-250 people have been charged anonymously. Of them, 12 have been arrested. They will be sent to court today,” OC Mamun told bdnews24.com.

Mamun, however, did not reveal the names of those accused.

The law enforcers clashed with the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal on Sunday near the National Press Club, charging baton and firing teargas at the demonstrators. Later, some people were arrested from the spot.

Several people, including the police, were injured during the clash, said OC Mamun. The windows of the temporary police box adjacent to the Press Club were also vandalised.