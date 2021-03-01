Police sue 47 Chhatra Dal leaders, activists over Sunday’s clashes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 12:57 PM BdST
The police have started a case against 47 leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal following the clashes that erupted over the “unnatural” death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail.
The case was filed at Shahbagh Police Station on Sunday night after the incident, OC Mamun-ur-Rashid said.
The accused were charged with assault, obstructing government work and vandalism.
"Another 200-250 people have been charged anonymously. Of them, 12 have been arrested. They will be sent to court today,” OC Mamun told bdnews24.com.
Mamun, however, did not reveal the names of those accused.
The law enforcers clashed with the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal on Sunday near the National Press Club, charging baton and firing teargas at the demonstrators. Later, some people were arrested from the spot.
Several people, including the police, were injured during the clash, said OC Mamun. The windows of the temporary police box adjacent to the Press Club were also vandalised.
- Govt to deploy police at CHT camps
- HC: who park funds in Swiss banks
- More projects, less work in housing ministry
- PM: teachers must get vaccinated by Mar 30
- Court rejects plea for Kishore’s remand
- Petition for police conduct review panel
- Voting underway in 29 municipalities
- Digital security is essential: PM
- Bangladesh to deploy police at camps abandoned by army in Chittagong Hill Tracts
- High Court wants names of Bangladeshis who park funds in Swiss banks
- Many projects but sluggish progress in housing ministry
- Bangladesh teachers must get vaccinated by Mar 30, says Hasina
- Bangladesh logs 385 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh court rejects police plea to remand cartoonist Kishore
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- Biden White House asks ‘Trump who?’ ahead of speech to conservatives
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh court rejects police plea to remand cartoonist Kishore
- High Court wants names of Bangladeshis who park funds in Swiss banks
- Bangladesh to set private hospital fees
- At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against coup
- UN recommendation for Bangladesh’s LDC exit is a 'historic' moment: Hasina
- Don't bully Riyadh, Saudi columnists tell Biden administration
- Bangladesh plans to import another 30m COVID vaccine doses