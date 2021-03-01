Bangladesh confirms 585 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2021 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 03:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 585 new cases of the coronavirus in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 546,801.
The death toll climbed to 8,416 after eight fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Monday, according to data released by the government.
Another 873 people recovered from COVID-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care in the same period, bringing the tally of recoveries to 497,797.
Globally, over 114.09 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.53 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
