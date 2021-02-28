Lawyers seek HC order to set up independent commission to review police conduct

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir filed the writ petition on Sunday on behalf of more than 100 Supreme Court advocates on Sunday.

The matter could be heard by the bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah, he said.

The writ petition seeks an interim order for the formation of a committee comprising retired judges, former inspector general of police, retired secretaries, law teachers and members of civil society.

The oversight committee should be able to submit their views directly to the court in the form of a report.

The law secretary, home secretary, inspector general of police are the respondents in the writ petition.

Although a legal notice calling for the inception of an independent police conduct commission had been sent to them on Sept 10 last year, the authorities failed to respond, prompting the filing of the writ petition.